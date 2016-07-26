Health insurer Aetna's quarterly revenue rises about 5 pct
Jan 31 Health insurer Aetna Inc, whose $34 billion deal for Humana Inc was blocked last week, reported a rise of about 5 percent in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, helped by higher premiums.
July 26 Provident Financial Holdings Inc :
* Net interest income decreased $88,000, or one percent, to $8.76 million in q4 of fiscal 2016
* Provident Financial Holdings reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 earnings
* Q4 earnings per share $0.34 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Eaglebank announces the appointment of Leslie Ludwig to its board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* JAKKS announces retirement of $27.59 million of company's 2018 convertible senior notes