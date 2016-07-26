BRIEF-Eaglebank announces the appointment of Leslie Ludwig to its board
Eaglebank announces the appointment of Leslie Ludwig to its board
July 26 Radware Ltd
* Radware Ltd announces second quarter 2016 earnings
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.06
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.03
Q2 revenue $49.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $49.6 million
* JAKKS announces retirement of $27.59 million of company's 2018 convertible senior notes
* Radware Ltd says company expects acquisition to be immaterial to its 2017 revenues