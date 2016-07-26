July 26 Sensata Technologies Holding NV

* Sensata Technologies reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.38

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.73

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.72, revenue view $823.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Revenue for Q2 2016 was $827.5 million, an increase of $57.1 million, or 7.4 percent, from $770.4 million for Q2 of 2015.

* Q2 revenue $827.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $823.6 million

* Sees Q3 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.70 to $0.76

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $770 million to $810 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.72, revenue view $797.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees full-year 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.80 to $2.94

* Sees full-year 2016 revenue up 7.9 percent

* Sees full-year 2016 revenue $3.17 billion to $3.25 billion

* Sees full-year 2016 revenue $3.17 billion to $3.25 billion

* Full-year 2016 earnings per share view $2.86, revenue view $3.22 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S