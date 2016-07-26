Health insurer Aetna's quarterly revenue rises about 5 pct
Jan 31 Health insurer Aetna Inc, whose $34 billion deal for Humana Inc was blocked last week, reported a rise of about 5 percent in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, helped by higher premiums.
July 26 Nord Anglia Education Inc:
* Nord Anglia Education reports third quarter fy2016 financial results
* Q3 revenue $253.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $245.9 million
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.80
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY adjusted diluted EPS $0.64-$0.65
* Sees FY adjusted diluted EPS $0.64-$0.65

* Sees FY revenue of $850 - $855 million versus previous guidance of $845 - $855 million
* Eaglebank announces the appointment of Leslie Ludwig to its board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* JAKKS announces retirement of $27.59 million of company's 2018 convertible senior notes