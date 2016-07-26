BRIEF-Eaglebank announces the appointment of Leslie Ludwig to its board
* Eaglebank announces the appointment of Leslie Ludwig to its board
July 26 Anixter International Inc
* Weaker industrial economy, lower commodity prices on y-o-y basis continue to be headwinds for industrial portion of ees segment
* Anixter International Inc. reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.32
* Q2 earnings per share $0.62
* Q2 sales $2.0 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.96 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 sales up 20 to 24 percent
* Anixter international inc. Reports second quarter 2016 results
* EES segment continues to experience weakness related to industrial and manufacturing end market exposure
* Weaker industrial economy,lower commodity prices on y-o-y basis continue to be headwinds for industrial portion of ups segment
* JAKKS announces retirement of $27.59 million of company's 2018 convertible senior notes
* Radware Ltd says company expects acquisition to be immaterial to its 2017 revenues