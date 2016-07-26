BRIEF-Eaglebank announces the appointment of Leslie Ludwig to its board
Eaglebank announces the appointment of Leslie Ludwig to its board
July 26 Nielsen Holdings Plc
* Nielsen holdings plc qtrly earnings per share $0.31
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Nielsen reports 2nd quarter 2016 results
* Q2 revenue $1.596 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.61 billion
Nielsen holdings plc qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.71
* JAKKS announces retirement of $27.59 million of company's 2018 convertible senior notes
* Radware Ltd says company expects acquisition to be immaterial to its 2017 revenues