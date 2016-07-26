BRIEF-Eaglebank announces the appointment of Leslie Ludwig to its board
Eaglebank announces the appointment of Leslie Ludwig to its board
July 26 WestJet Airlines Ltd
* Westjet airlines ltd q2 asm 7.116 billion versus 6.655 billion
* Westjet reports second quarter net earnings
* Q2 earnings per share c$0.30
* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 casm 12.48 cents versus 12.65 cents year ago
* Qtrly revenue $949.3 million versus $942 million
* Westjet airlines ltd q2 rpm 5.749 billion versus 5.199 billion
* Q2 yeild 16.51 cents versus. 18.12 cents year ago
Westjet airlines ltd q2 load factor 80.8% versus 78.1%
* JAKKS announces retirement of $27.59 million of company's 2018 convertible senior notes
* Radware Ltd says company expects acquisition to be immaterial to its 2017 revenues