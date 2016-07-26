BRIEF-Eaglebank announces the appointment of Leslie Ludwig to its board
* Eaglebank announces the appointment of Leslie Ludwig to its board
July 26 Wolverine Worldwide Announces Second
* Qtrly reported revenue of $583.7 million was in line with expectations, declining 7.4% versus prior year
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.36, revenue view $2.54 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $578.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Quarter results and reaffirms full-year outlook
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.30 to $1.40
* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $1.16 to $1.26
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.25
* Sees fy 2016 revenue down about 4.3 to 8 percent
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $2.475 billion to $2.575 billion
* Q2 earnings per share $0.24
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* JAKKS announces retirement of $27.59 million of company's 2018 convertible senior notes
* Radware Ltd says company expects acquisition to be immaterial to its 2017 revenues