July 26 Flagstar Bancorp Inc

* Qtrly net interest income $77 million versus $73 million

* Flagstar reports second quarter 2016 net income of $47 million, or $0.66 per diluted share

* Q2 earnings per share $0.66

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)