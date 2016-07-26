BRIEF-Eaglebank announces the appointment of Leslie Ludwig to its board
* Eaglebank announces the appointment of Leslie Ludwig to its board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 26 Flagstar Bancorp Inc
* Qtrly net interest income $77 million versus $73 million
* Flagstar reports second quarter 2016 net income of $47 million, or $0.66 per diluted share
* Q2 earnings per share $0.66
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Eaglebank announces the appointment of Leslie Ludwig to its board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* JAKKS announces retirement of $27.59 million of company's 2018 convertible senior notes
* Radware Ltd says company expects acquisition to be immaterial to its 2017 revenues