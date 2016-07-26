BRIEF-Eaglebank announces the appointment of Leslie Ludwig to its board
* Eaglebank announces the appointment of Leslie Ludwig to its board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 26 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd :
* Sees for 2016, largely flat net sales, up 4-6% on a constant currency basisSees 2016 capital expenditures of about $150 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.20
* Fy2016 revenue view $4.07 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Axalta releases second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 sales $1.065 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.06 billion
* Sees 2016 adjusted ebitda of $900-940 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.35, revenue view $1.06 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2an6mWm] Further company coverage:
* Eaglebank announces the appointment of Leslie Ludwig to its board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* JAKKS announces retirement of $27.59 million of company's 2018 convertible senior notes
* Radware Ltd says company expects acquisition to be immaterial to its 2017 revenues