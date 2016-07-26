July 26 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd :

* Sees for 2016, largely flat net sales, up 4-6% on a constant currency basisSees 2016 capital expenditures of about $150 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.20

* Fy2016 revenue view $4.07 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Axalta releases second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 sales $1.065 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.06 billion

* Sees 2016 adjusted ebitda of $900-940 million

