July 26 Capella Education Co :

* Capella university new enrollment is expected to be slightly up year-over-year for q3

* Total enrollment is expected to grow about 2.0 to 3.0 percent year-over-year for q3

* Capella education company reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.93 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue $106.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $105.9 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q3 2016 revenue up 4.5 to 5.5 percent from continuing operations

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $3.30 to $3.40 including items

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $424 million to $428 million Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2abwUKz] Further company coverage: