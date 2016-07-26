July 26 Marinemax Inc :

* Company raises fiscal 2016 guidance

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.45, revenue view $269.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* MarineMax reports third quarter fiscal 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.57

* Q3 revenue $345.6 million versus $231.8 million

* Q3 revenue view $269.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Raises fy 2016 earnings per share view to $0.86 to $0.90

* Q3 same store sales rose 44 percent

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.57 excluding items