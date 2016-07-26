BRIEF-Eaglebank announces the appointment of Leslie Ludwig to its board
Eaglebank announces the appointment of Leslie Ludwig to its board
July 26 Marinemax Inc :
* Company raises fiscal 2016 guidance
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.45, revenue view $269.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* MarineMax reports third quarter fiscal 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.57
* Q3 revenue $345.6 million versus $231.8 million
* Q3 revenue view $269.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Raises fy 2016 earnings per share view to $0.86 to $0.90
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 same store sales rose 44 percent
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.57 excluding items
* JAKKS announces retirement of $27.59 million of company's 2018 convertible senior notes
* Radware Ltd says company expects acquisition to be immaterial to its 2017 revenues