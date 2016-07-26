BRIEF-Jaguar Animal Health, Elanco US to license, develop, and commercialize Canalevia
* Jaguar Animal Health - co and Elanco US enter agreement to license, develop, and commercialize Canalevia
July 26 Avery Dennison Corp
* Raised FY16 guidance midpoint for reported eps by $0.10
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Avery Dennison announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.09
* Q2 earnings per share $0.88
* Q2 sales $1.54 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.54 billion
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $3.80 to $3.95 excluding items
* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $3.35 to $3.50
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Raised fy16 guidance midpoint for adjusted EPS
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Jan 31 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc reported a slightly higher-than-expected fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by double-digit percentage sales growth in its life sciences solutions and analytical instruments divisions.