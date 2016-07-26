July 26 Potlatch Corp

* . Net income was $0.7 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, on revenues of $128.7 million in Q2 of 2015.

* Potlatch Corp qtrly loss per share $0.77

* Q2 revenue view $135.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Potlatch corporation reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.13 excluding items

"expect seasonally higher harvest volumes and sawlog prices along with increased lumber shipments and prices to drive strong q3 results"