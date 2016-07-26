BRIEF-Jaguar Animal Health, Elanco US to license, develop, and commercialize Canalevia
* Jaguar Animal Health - co and Elanco US enter agreement to license, develop, and commercialize Canalevia
July 26 Potlatch Corp
* . Net income was $0.7 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, on revenues of $128.7 million in Q2 of 2015.
* Potlatch Corp qtrly loss per share $0.77
* Q2 revenue view $135.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Potlatch corporation reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 loss per share $0.13 excluding items
* "expect seasonally higher harvest volumes and sawlog prices along with increased lumber shipments and prices to drive strong q3 results"
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Jan 31 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc reported a slightly higher-than-expected fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by double-digit percentage sales growth in its life sciences solutions and analytical instruments divisions.