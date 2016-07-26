BRIEF-Jaguar Animal Health, Elanco US to license, develop, and commercialize Canalevia
* Jaguar Animal Health - co and Elanco US enter agreement to license, develop, and commercialize Canalevia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 26 Waters Corp
* Waters corp says foreign currency translation did not materially impact sales growth in Q2
* In Q2, geographically, sales growth rate in Asia was 9%, with continued strong demand from china
* Waters reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.57
* Q2 sales $537 million versus I/B/E/S view $523.4 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $1.58
* Waters reports second quarter 2016 financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Jaguar Animal Health - co and Elanco US enter agreement to license, develop, and commercialize Canalevia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Jan 31 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc reported a slightly higher-than-expected fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by double-digit percentage sales growth in its life sciences solutions and analytical instruments divisions.