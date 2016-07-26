BRIEF-Eaglebank announces the appointment of Leslie Ludwig to its board
* Eaglebank announces the appointment of Leslie Ludwig to its board
July 26 A. O. Smith Corp
* Q2 earnings per share $0.98
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Continues to expect to spend $175 million in 2016 on share repurchases.
* Qtrly net sales $667.0 million versus $653.5 million
* Quarterly sales rose 2 percent
* A. O. Smith reports strong growth in net earnings on record sales
* Upgraded midpoint of our 2016 guidance range and now expect full-year 2016 earnings per share to be between $3.58 and $3.64
* Sees full-year 2016 earnings per share $3.58 to $3.64
* Sees full-year 2016 earnings per share $3.58 to $3.64
* Full-year 2016 earnings per share view $3.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* JAKKS announces retirement of $27.59 million of company's 2018 convertible senior notes
* Radware Ltd says company expects acquisition to be immaterial to its 2017 revenues