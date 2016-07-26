BRIEF-Jaguar Animal Health, Elanco US to license, develop, and commercialize Canalevia
* Jaguar Animal Health - co and Elanco US enter agreement to license, develop, and commercialize Canalevia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 26 Janus Capital Group Inc
* Janus Capital Group Inc. announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.21
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue $251.9 million
* Q2 revenue view $256.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Average assets under management during Q2 2016 were $189.3 billion compared with $180.2 billion during Q1 2016
* At June 30, 2016, JCG's complex-wide assets totaled $194.7 billion compared with $191.3 billion at March 31, 2016
* At June 30, 2016, JCG's complex-wide assets totaled $194.7 billion versus $191.3 billion at March 31, 2016, and $192.5 billion at June 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Jaguar Animal Health - co and Elanco US enter agreement to license, develop, and commercialize Canalevia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Jan 31 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc reported a slightly higher-than-expected fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by double-digit percentage sales growth in its life sciences solutions and analytical instruments divisions.