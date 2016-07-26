July 26 Janus Capital Group Inc

* Janus Capital Group Inc. announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.21

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $251.9 million

* Q2 revenue view $256.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Average assets under management during Q2 2016 were $189.3 billion compared with $180.2 billion during Q1 2016

* At June 30, 2016, JCG's complex-wide assets totaled $194.7 billion compared with $191.3 billion at March 31, 2016

