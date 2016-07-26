BRIEF-Eaglebank announces the appointment of Leslie Ludwig to its board
* Eaglebank announces the appointment of Leslie Ludwig to its board
July 26 Masco Corp
* Board announces intent to increase annual dividend by $0.02 per share to $0.40 per share, beginning in q4
* Masco corporation reports 45 percent increase in 2016 second quarter earnings per share
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.46
* Q2 earnings per share $0.45 from continuing operations
* Q2 sales $2.0 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2 billion
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.46 from continuing operations
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* JAKKS announces retirement of $27.59 million of company's 2018 convertible senior notes
* Radware Ltd says company expects acquisition to be immaterial to its 2017 revenues