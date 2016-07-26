BRIEF-Jaguar Animal Health, Elanco US to license, develop, and commercialize Canalevia
* Jaguar Animal Health - co and Elanco US enter agreement to license, develop, and commercialize Canalevia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 26 Alliance Resource Partners LP
* Alliance Resource Partners L.P. reports solid quarterly financial and operating results; maintains quarterly cash distribution of $0.4375 per unit; updates guidance
* Quarterly revenue $439.2 million
* Q2 earnings per share $0.82
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Jaguar Animal Health - co and Elanco US enter agreement to license, develop, and commercialize Canalevia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Jan 31 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc reported a slightly higher-than-expected fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by double-digit percentage sales growth in its life sciences solutions and analytical instruments divisions.