July 26 Fidelity National Information Services Inc

* FIS reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.90 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share $0.36 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue rose 45.3 percent to $2.3 billion

* Sees full-year 2016 adjusted earnings per share $3.75 to $3.85

* Full-year 2016 earnings per share view $3.80, revenue view $9.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fidelity National Information Services Inc sees full-year 2016 organic revenue growth of 4 to 5 percent, up from prior guidance of 3 to 4 percent