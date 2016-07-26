BRIEF-Jaguar Animal Health, Elanco US to license, develop, and commercialize Canalevia
* Jaguar Animal Health - co and Elanco US enter agreement to license, develop, and commercialize Canalevia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 26 Fidelity National Information Services Inc
* FIS reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.90 from continuing operations
* Q2 earnings per share $0.36 from continuing operations
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue rose 45.3 percent to $2.3 billion
* Sees full-year 2016 adjusted earnings per share $3.75 to $3.85
* Full-year 2016 earnings per share view $3.80, revenue view $9.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fidelity National Information Services Inc sees full-year 2016 organic revenue growth of 4 to 5 percent, up from prior guidance of 3 to 4 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
