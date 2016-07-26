BRIEF-Jaguar Animal Health, Elanco US to license, develop, and commercialize Canalevia
Jaguar Animal Health - co and Elanco US enter agreement to license, develop, and commercialize Canalevia
July 26 Tokai Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Intends to evaluate its ongoing armor2 expansion in mcrpc patients with acquired resistance to enzalutamide
* Tokai pharmaceuticals announces clinical update
* Company to discontinue phase 3 armor3-sv trial of galeterone in ar-v7 positive mcrpc
* Dmc determined that armor3-sv trial will likely not succeed in meeting its primary endpoint
* In making its recommendation, dmc did not cite any safety concerns with galeterone in trial
Health authorities and clinical study investigators are being notified that armor3-sv is being discontinued
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Jan 31 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc reported a slightly higher-than-expected fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by double-digit percentage sales growth in its life sciences solutions and analytical instruments divisions.