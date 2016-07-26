BRIEF-Eaglebank announces the appointment of Leslie Ludwig to its board
* Eaglebank announces the appointment of Leslie Ludwig to its board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 26 Asbury Automotive Group Inc
* Asbury Automotive Group announces amended and restated $1.3 billion senior credit facility
* New senior credit facility also provides for expansion of availability up to a total availability of $1.625 billion
* New vehicle floor plan interest rate will remain at one-month libor plus 125 basis points
* Used vehicle floor plan interest will remain at one-month libor plus 150 basis points
* Maturity date extended from August 2018 until July 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* JAKKS announces retirement of $27.59 million of company's 2018 convertible senior notes
* Radware Ltd says company expects acquisition to be immaterial to its 2017 revenues