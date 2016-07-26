BRIEF-Jaguar Animal Health, Elanco US to license, develop, and commercialize Canalevia
* Jaguar Animal Health - co and Elanco US enter agreement to license, develop, and commercialize Canalevia
July 26 Verizon Communications Inc
* Verizon reports 2Q results, reflecting continued strong operations while advancing key strategic and financial initiatives
* Q2 revenue $30.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $30.94 billion
* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.94 excluding items
* Q2 earnings per share $0.17
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* 2016 adjusted earnings to be at a level comparable to 2015, excluding 7-cent-per-share impact of 2016 work stoppage
* Verizon Communications Inc sees 2016 consolidated capital spending between $17.2 billion and $17.7 billion
* Sees minimum pension funding requirement of approximately $550 million in 2016
* Year 2017 consistent with GDP growth for that year
* Second-quarter 2016 EPS also includes non-operational expenses of $1.1 billion after taxes, or 27 cents per share
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 revenue view $127.81 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Non-operational expenses of $1.1 billion after taxes in connection with early debt redemption and tender offers for quarter
* Qtrly retail postpaid churn at a low 0.94 percent in second-quarter 2016, a year-over-year increase of 4 basis points
* Sees a return, by 2018-2019, to credit-rating profile prior to acquisition of vodafone's indirect 45 percent interest in verizon wireless in early 2014Verizon communications inc qtrly wireless retail postpaid net additions 615,000 versus 1.1 million
* Earnings were negatively impacted by about 7 cents per share in second-quarter 2016 by a seven-week work stoppage in wireline
* Verizon reported 615,000 retail postpaid net additions in second-quarter 2016
* At end of second-quarter 2016, Verizon had 113.2 million retail connections, a 3.3 percent year-over-year increase
* Verizon wireless is on track to exit 2017 with positive growth in service revenue
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Jan 31 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc reported a slightly higher-than-expected fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by double-digit percentage sales growth in its life sciences solutions and analytical instruments divisions.