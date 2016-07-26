July 26 Under Armour Inc

* Under Armour Inc says gross margin for Q2 of 2016 was 47.7% compared with 48.4% in prior year's period

* FY2016 revenue view $4.96 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Under Armour reports second quarter net revenues growth of 28%; reiterates full year net revenues outlook of $4.925 billion

* Sees FY 2016 revenue about $4.925 billion

* Q2 revenue $1.0 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1 billion

* Sees FY 2016 revenue up 24 percent

* Under armour inc says reiterates 2016 operating income outlook range of $440 million to $445 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)