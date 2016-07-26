BRIEF-Jaguar Animal Health, Elanco US to license, develop, and commercialize Canalevia
* Jaguar Animal Health - co and Elanco US enter agreement to license, develop, and commercialize Canalevia
July 26 Under Armour Inc
* Under Armour Inc says gross margin for Q2 of 2016 was 47.7% compared with 48.4% in prior year's period
* FY2016 revenue view $4.96 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Under Armour reports second quarter net revenues growth of 28%; reiterates full year net revenues outlook of $4.925 billion
* Sees FY 2016 revenue about $4.925 billion
* Q2 revenue $1.0 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1 billion
* Sees FY 2016 revenue up 24 percent
* Under armour inc says reiterates 2016 operating income outlook range of $440 million to $445 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Jan 31 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc reported a slightly higher-than-expected fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by double-digit percentage sales growth in its life sciences solutions and analytical instruments divisions.