BRIEF-New Residential announces pricing of common stock offering
* New Residential announces pricing of public offering of common stock
July 26 Neogenomics Inc
* Neogenomics reports 159% revenue growth to $63.1 million and strong gains in profitability in the second quarter of 2016
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.04
* Q2 loss per share $0.07
* Q2 revenue $63.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $61.1 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Neogenomics inc says reiterated guidance for fiscal year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
* Emerson issues update regarding sale of Leroy-Somer and control techniques to Nidec Corp
TOKYO, Jan 31 Asian shares were on the defensive on Tuesday as stringent curbs on travel to the U.S. ordered by President Donald Trump brought home to investors that he is serious about putting his radical campaign pledges into action.