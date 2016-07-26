BRIEF-Eaglebank announces the appointment of Leslie Ludwig to its board
Eaglebank announces the appointment of Leslie Ludwig to its board
July 26 Colliers International Group Inc
* Colliers International reports strong financial results for second quarter
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.55 from continuing operations
* Qtrly revenues $482.5 million versus $409.8 million
Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.63
JAKKS announces retirement of $27.59 million of company's 2018 convertible senior notes
Radware Ltd says company expects acquisition to be immaterial to its 2017 revenues