BRIEF-Jaguar Animal Health, Elanco US to license, develop, and commercialize Canalevia
* Jaguar Animal Health - co and Elanco US enter agreement to license, develop, and commercialize Canalevia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 26 Allegiance Bancshares Inc
* Qtrly net interest income after provision for loan losses $20.3 million versus $18.3 million
* Allegiance bancshares reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.40
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Jaguar Animal Health - co and Elanco US enter agreement to license, develop, and commercialize Canalevia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Jan 31 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc reported a slightly higher-than-expected fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by double-digit percentage sales growth in its life sciences solutions and analytical instruments divisions.