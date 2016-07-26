July 26 Capital City Bank Group Inc

* Q2 earnings per share $0.22

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Capital City Bank Group Inc says return on average assets was 0.57 percent and return on average equity was 5.65 percent for Q2 of 2016

* Tax equivalent net interest income for Q2 of 2016 was $19.6 million versus $19.1 million for Q2 of 2015

* Provision for loan losses for Q2 of 2016 was negative $0.1 million reflecting higher level of loan recoveries

* Common equity tier 1 ratio was 12.65 percent as of June 30, 2016, compared to 12.82 percent as of March 31, 2016 and 12.84 percent as of December 31, 2015