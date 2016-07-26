BRIEF-Jaguar Animal Health, Elanco US to license, develop, and commercialize Canalevia
* Jaguar Animal Health - co and Elanco US enter agreement to license, develop, and commercialize Canalevia
July 26 Capital City Bank Group Inc
* Q2 earnings per share $0.22
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Capital City Bank Group Inc says return on average assets was 0.57 percent and return on average equity was 5.65 percent for Q2 of 2016
* Tax equivalent net interest income for Q2 of 2016 was $19.6 million versus $19.1 million for Q2 of 2015
* Provision for loan losses for Q2 of 2016 was negative $0.1 million reflecting higher level of loan recoveries
* Common equity tier 1 ratio was 12.65 percent as of June 30, 2016, compared to 12.82 percent as of March 31, 2016 and 12.84 percent as of December 31, 2015
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Jan 31 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc reported a slightly higher-than-expected fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by double-digit percentage sales growth in its life sciences solutions and analytical instruments divisions.