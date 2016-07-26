BRIEF-Eaglebank announces the appointment of Leslie Ludwig to its board
* Eaglebank announces the appointment of Leslie Ludwig to its board
July 26 Astec Industries Inc
* Q2 earnings per share $0.79
* Q2 sales $294.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $283.4 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* JAKKS announces retirement of $27.59 million of company's 2018 convertible senior notes
* Radware Ltd says company expects acquisition to be immaterial to its 2017 revenues