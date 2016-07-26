BRIEF-Jaguar Animal Health, Elanco US to license, develop, and commercialize Canalevia
* Jaguar Animal Health - co and Elanco US enter agreement to license, develop, and commercialize Canalevia
July 26 Dorman Products Inc
* For fy, expect mid-to-high single-digit revenue growth, reported net income growth to be in high single-digit to low double-digit range
* Dorman products, inc. Reports sales and earnings for the second quarter ended june 25, 2016; announces investment in powertrain industries, inc.
* Q2 earnings per share $0.75
* Q2 sales $209.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $214.1 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Has acquired 40% interest in powertrain industries, manufacturer of driveshafts and driveline related products, for about $6 million in july 2016
* Minimal 2016 impact on net income is expected as a result of investment in powertrain industries
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Jan 31 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc reported a slightly higher-than-expected fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by double-digit percentage sales growth in its life sciences solutions and analytical instruments divisions.