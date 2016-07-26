BRIEF-Eaglebank announces the appointment of Leslie Ludwig to its board
* Eaglebank announces the appointment of Leslie Ludwig to its board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 26 Mueller Industries Inc
* Mueller Industries Inc reports second quarter 2016 earnings
* Q2 sales $544.1 million
* Q2 earnings per share $0.49
* "Activity in U.S.industrial sector remains soft and China continues to be challenging." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Eaglebank announces the appointment of Leslie Ludwig to its board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* JAKKS announces retirement of $27.59 million of company's 2018 convertible senior notes
* Radware Ltd says company expects acquisition to be immaterial to its 2017 revenues