July 26 Reynolds American Inc
* Advisory: RAI reports strong 2Q16 performance; accelerates
returns to shareholders
* Qtrly reported EPS of $0.56
* Qtrly net sales $3,195 million versus $2,403 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.61, revenue view $3.26
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Increases dividend payout target from 75 percent to 80
percent
* Industry cigarette volume fell 3.9 percent in Q2, which
was negatively impacted by changes to wholesale inventory levels
* "Board approved a 9.5 percent increase in its quarterly
cash dividend to $0.46 per share"
* Qtrly adjusted EPS of $0.58
* Narrows 2016 guidance to adjusted EPS range of $2.26 to
$2.34
* Says announces $2.0 billion share repurchase program
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.35 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* "RAI's operating companies continued to advance their
transforming-tobacco objectives in the second quarter"
