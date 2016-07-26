July 26 Jetblue Airways Corp

* Q2 earnings per share $0.53

* Q2 revenue $1.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.65 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/

* SJetBlue Airways Corp says for full year 2016, jetblue continues to expect capacity to increase between 8.0% and 9.5%

* Jetblue Airways Corp says for q3 of 2016, year over year casm excluding fuel and profit sharing is expected to grow between 1% and 3%

* Revenue passenger miles for q2 increased 10.3% to 11.6 billion on a capacity increase of 11.1%

* Q2 load factor of 85.0%, a 0.6 point decrease year over year

* JetBlue Airways Corp says ended quarter with $1.5 billion in unrestricted cash and short term investments, or about 23% of trailing twelve month revenue

* Jetblue airways corp says in q3 2016, capacity is expected to increase between 5.5% and 7.5%

* Compared with last year, operating expenses for quarter were essentially flat.

* Jetblue airways corp says for full year 2016, jetblue continues to expect year over year casm excluding fuel and profit sharing to grow between zero and 1.5%

* Jetblue airways corp says in addition, jetblue maintains approximately $600 million in undrawn lines of credit

* Based on fuel curve as of july 15, expects an average price per gallon of fuel, including impact of hedges and fuel taxes, of $1.52 in q3

* Jetblue airways corp says for q4, jetblue has hedged approximately 26% of projected fuel consumption.

Passenger revenue per available seat mile (prasm) for q2 2016 decreased 10.5% year