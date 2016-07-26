BRIEF-Jaguar Animal Health, Elanco US to license, develop, and commercialize Canalevia
* Jaguar Animal Health - co and Elanco US enter agreement to license, develop, and commercialize Canalevia
July 26 3M delivers quarterly results :
* Qtrly organic local-currency sales declined 0.2 percent
* Also estimates its full-year tax rate will be in range of 29.0 to 29.5 percent
* FY2016 earnings per share view $8.24, revenue view $30.40 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Quarter sales of $7.7 billion and earnings of $2.08 per share
* Q2 earnings per share $2.08
* Q2 sales $7.7 billion versus i/b/e/s view $7.71 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $2.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $8.15 to $8.30
* 3M Co qtrly industrial sales of $2.6 billion, down 0.1 percent in U.S. dollars
* 3M forecasts foreign currency translation to reduce 2016 sales by 1 to 2 percent, versus a previous expected reduction of 1 to 3 percent
* Sees 2016 organic local-currency sales growth guidance to be in range of 0 to 1 percent
Jan 31 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc reported a slightly higher-than-expected fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by double-digit percentage sales growth in its life sciences solutions and analytical instruments divisions.