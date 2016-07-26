Nikkei falls as Trump policy worries rattle global markets
TOKYO, Jan 31 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday as uncertainty over U.S. President Donald Trump's policies continued to weigh on investor sentiment.
July 26 Allegheny Technologies Inc
* Q2 loss per share $0.18
* Q2 sales rose 7 percent to $811 million
* Allegheny Technologies Inc says expect shipments of specialty coil and plate products to increase in second half of 2016
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.37, revenue view $792.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* ATI says continue to estimate that full year 2016 capital expenditures will be less than $240 million
* ATI says beyond 2016 we expect capital expenditures to be less than $100 million annually for next several years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Jan 31 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday as uncertainty over U.S. President Donald Trump's policies continued to weigh on investor sentiment.
TORONTO, Jan 31 Wealthsimple, a Canadian-based robo-adviser startup, announced a C$20 million ($15.25 million) investment from Power Financial Corp, and formally launched in the United States on Tuesday, as it looks to compete in a crowded American market dominated by big investment firms.
CHICAGO, Jan 31 Wal-Mart Stores Inc will offer U.S. shoppers free two-day shipping on a minimum order of $35 starting Tuesday, its latest attempt to compete with rival Amazon.com Inc's popular Prime shipping program.