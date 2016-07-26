July 26 Allegheny Technologies Inc

* Q2 loss per share $0.18

* Q2 sales rose 7 percent to $811 million

* Allegheny Technologies Inc says expect shipments of specialty coil and plate products to increase in second half of 2016

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.37, revenue view $792.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ATI says continue to estimate that full year 2016 capital expenditures will be less than $240 million

* ATI says beyond 2016 we expect capital expenditures to be less than $100 million annually for next several years