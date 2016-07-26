BRIEF-Jaguar Animal Health, Elanco US to license, develop, and commercialize Canalevia
* Jaguar Animal Health - co and Elanco US enter agreement to license, develop, and commercialize Canalevia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 26 Sonic Automotive Inc:
* Sonic Automotive Inc reports quarterly continuing operations earnings per share of $0.50
* Q2 same store sales rose 3 percent
* Q2 earnings per share $0.50 from continuing operations
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q3 shr $0.52-$0.54
* Sees Q4 shr $0.66-$0.69
* Sonic Automotive Inc qtrly total revenues $2.38 billion versus $2.42 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $2.47 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Jan 31 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc reported a slightly higher-than-expected fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by double-digit percentage sales growth in its life sciences solutions and analytical instruments divisions.