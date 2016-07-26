July 26 Veritex Holdings Inc:

* Veritex Holdings Inc reports second quarter financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.29

* Qtrly net interest income was $10.2 mln, an increase of $3.2 mln or 46.7% compared to $7.0 mln for same period in 2015