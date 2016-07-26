BRIEF-Jaguar Animal Health, Elanco US to license, develop, and commercialize Canalevia
* Jaguar Animal Health - co and Elanco US enter agreement to license, develop, and commercialize Canalevia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 26 Ally Financial Inc
* Q2 eps $0.71; adjusted eps $0.54
* Q2 net financing revenue $984 million, incl. $14 million in original issue discount (OID) expense, up 7 pct yoy
* Q2 included weather losses that were higher than historical levels due to severe hailstorms, up $29 million year-over-year
* Q2 also included a tax benefit of $98 million from a U.S. Tax reserve release related to a prior year federal tax return.
* Qtrly preliminary fully phased-in basel iii common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital ratioc of 9.3%
* Total equity of $13.6 billion at quarter-end, compared to $13.8 billion at the end of the prior quarter
* Ally financial reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Repurchasing up to $700 million in common stock in Q2; initiating first $0.08 quarterly common dividend in third quarter
* Ally financial inc qtrly total net revenue $1.36 billion versus $1.13 billion
* Q2 revenue view $1.33 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
