BRIEF-Jaguar Animal Health, Elanco US to license, develop, and commercialize Canalevia
* Jaguar Animal Health - co and Elanco US enter agreement to license, develop, and commercialize Canalevia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 26 FirstMerit Corp:
* FirstMerit reports second quarter 2016 EPS of $0.34 per share
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.34
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share $0.34
* Qtrly net interest income TE $189.9 million versus $189 million
* Qtrly net interest margin on TE basis 3.30% versus 3.39% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Jaguar Animal Health - co and Elanco US enter agreement to license, develop, and commercialize Canalevia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Jan 31 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc reported a slightly higher-than-expected fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by double-digit percentage sales growth in its life sciences solutions and analytical instruments divisions.