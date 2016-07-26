BRIEF-Jaguar Animal Health, Elanco US to license, develop, and commercialize Canalevia
* Jaguar Animal Health - co and Elanco US enter agreement to license, develop, and commercialize Canalevia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 26 T. Rowe Price Group Inc
* Investment advisory revenues earned in Q2 of 2016 from T. Rowe price mutual funds distributed in U.S. were $669.1 million, down 2 pct
* Capital expenditures for 2016 to be up to $180 million, of which about two-thirds is planned for technology initiatives
* Q2 assets under management increased to $776.6 billion
* Q2 revenue view $1.03 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* T. Rowe Price group reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.76 including items
* Q2 revenue $1.0 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Firm expects capital expenditures for 2016 to be up to $180 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Jan 31 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc reported a slightly higher-than-expected fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by double-digit percentage sales growth in its life sciences solutions and analytical instruments divisions.