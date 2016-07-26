July 26 Accuride Corp
* Narrowing full-year guidance for adjusted ebitda to range
of $65 million to $75 million
* Accuride reports solid second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.05 from continuing operations
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $625 million to $650 million
* Q2 sales fell 11.5 percent to $164.1 million
* Lowering guidance range for revenue and narrowing guidance
range for adjusted ebitda for full year
* Fy2016 revenue view $662.2 million -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Looking at h2 2016, sees headwinds from continued weak
demand in brillion's end markets and lower north american class
8 truck demand
* Expects free cash flow for 2016 to be roughly breakeven
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.04, revenue view $170.3
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)