UPDATE 2-Sluggish emerging markets demand hit Swiss fragrance firm Givaudan 2016 sales
* Shares fall more than 4 pct (Adds CEO, analyst comment, shares)
July 26 Paccar Inc :
* Paccar Inc qtrly earnings per share $1.37
* Q2 sales $4.41 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.18 billion
* Class 8 truck industry retail sales for u.s. And canada in 2016 are expected to be in a range of 220,000-240,000 vehicles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares fall more than 4 pct (Adds CEO, analyst comment, shares)
JAKARTA, Jan 31 Indonesia will temporarily exempt the local unit of Freeport-McMoRan Inc from some new rules while processing its application for new mining rights, a ministry official said, potentially allowing for the resumption of copper concentrate exports.
* President Trump has threatened to tear up NAFTA agreement (Adds quotes and analysts estimate)