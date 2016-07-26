UPDATE 2-Sluggish emerging markets demand hit Swiss fragrance firm Givaudan 2016 sales
* Shares fall more than 4 pct (Adds CEO, analyst comment, shares)
July 26 Cynosure Inc
* Cynosure reports net income of $6.3 million on record sales of $110.3 million for the second quarter of 2016
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.36
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.27
* Q2 revenue $110.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $101.3 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares fall more than 4 pct (Adds CEO, analyst comment, shares)
JAKARTA, Jan 31 Indonesia will temporarily exempt the local unit of Freeport-McMoRan Inc from some new rules while processing its application for new mining rights, a ministry official said, potentially allowing for the resumption of copper concentrate exports.
* President Trump has threatened to tear up NAFTA agreement (Adds quotes and analysts estimate)