July 26 Two River Bancorp

* Q2 earnings per share $0.21

* Net interest income for quarter ended June 30, 2016 was $7.27 million, an increase of 4.8 percent

* Net interest margin of 3.57 percent for Q2 of 2016, which was unchanged when compared to 3.57 percent reported in Q1

* Two River Bancorp reports 19.4 percent increase in second quarter 2016 net income to common shareholders

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share

* Increases quarterly cash dividend by 14.3 percent

* Total assets as of June 30, 2016 were $884.7 million, compared to $863.7 million as of December 31, 2015