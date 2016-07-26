July 26 AK Steel Holding Corp

* In q2, shipments of 1.6 million tons represented a decline of 14% compared to 1.8 million tons from q2 a year ago

* Company's average selling price for first half of 2016 was $935 per ton, a decrease from $965 per ton for first half of 2015

* Ak steel reports financial results for second quarter and first half 2016

* Q2 earnings per share $0.08

* Q2 sales $1.49 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.53 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)