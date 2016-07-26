UPDATE 2-Sluggish emerging markets demand hit Swiss fragrance firm Givaudan 2016 sales
* Shares fall more than 4 pct (Adds CEO, analyst comment, shares)
July 26 AK Steel Holding Corp
* In q2, shipments of 1.6 million tons represented a decline of 14% compared to 1.8 million tons from q2 a year ago
* Company's average selling price for first half of 2016 was $935 per ton, a decrease from $965 per ton for first half of 2015
* Ak steel reports financial results for second quarter and first half 2016
* Q2 earnings per share $0.08
* Q2 sales $1.49 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.53 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
* Shares fall more than 4 pct (Adds CEO, analyst comment, shares)
JAKARTA, Jan 31 Indonesia will temporarily exempt the local unit of Freeport-McMoRan Inc from some new rules while processing its application for new mining rights, a ministry official said, potentially allowing for the resumption of copper concentrate exports.
* President Trump has threatened to tear up NAFTA agreement (Adds quotes and analysts estimate)