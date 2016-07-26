July 26 Tegna Inc:

* Tegna Inc reports strong 2016 second quarter results

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.50 from continuing operations

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.45 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Tegna says have entered into an agreement to acquire DealerRater

* Tegna qtrly operating revenue $811.8 million versus $756.7 million

* Tegna says expect media segment revenue growth of 20 to 25 percent for Q3 of 2016 compared to Q3 of 2015

* Q2 revenue view $814.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Tegna Inc says Q2 digital segment revenues up 4 percent and 7 percent higher on a pro forma basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)