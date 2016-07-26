UPDATE 2-Sluggish emerging markets demand hit Swiss fragrance firm Givaudan 2016 sales
* Shares fall more than 4 pct (Adds CEO, analyst comment, shares)
July 26 Camden National Corp
* Total revenues for q2 of 2016 reached $39.1 million, representing a 9% increase over prior quarter
* Says net interest margin decreased one basis point to 3.34% in q2 of 2016
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.93, revenue view $36.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.30per share
* Camden national corporation reports an 11% increase in second quarter 2016 net income
* Q2 earnings per share $0.92
* Qtrly net interest income of $28.5 million increased 2% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
* Shares fall more than 4 pct (Adds CEO, analyst comment, shares)
JAKARTA, Jan 31 Indonesia will temporarily exempt the local unit of Freeport-McMoRan Inc from some new rules while processing its application for new mining rights, a ministry official said, potentially allowing for the resumption of copper concentrate exports.
* President Trump has threatened to tear up NAFTA agreement (Adds quotes and analysts estimate)