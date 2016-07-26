July 26 Tennant Co

* Q2 earnings per share $0.85

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 sales $216.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $210.6 million

* Tennant Co quarterly organic net sales rose 2.4 percent

* Sees 2016 capital expenditures in range of $25 million to $30 million

* Expects its 2016 financial results to be stronger in second half of year

* Says on a "constant currency" basis 2016 full year earnings are anticipated to be in range of $2.50 to $2.70 per diluted share

* Raises full year 2016 earnings per share view to between $2.35 to $2.60

* Sees full year 2016 sales $800 million to $820 million

* Company narrows 2016 full year sales guidance, raises EPS guidance range

* Company is on track to introduce 14 new products, mostly industrial machines, in 2016

* Narrowing FY revenue guidance, raising earnings guidance to reflect less adverse foreign currency exchange environment than previously anticipated

* Estimated slightly higher effective tax rate in 2016 is also anticipated to negatively impact EPS by approximately $0.05 in 2016

* Full year 2016 earnings per share view $2.36, revenue view $807.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Foreign currency exchange headwinds in 2016 are estimated to negatively impact operating profit in range of $3 million to $4 million for 2016