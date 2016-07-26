July 26 Utah Medical Products Inc

* Utah Medical Products Inc qtrly net sales $10.5 million versus $10.4 million

* Reports financial performance for second quarter 2016

* Q2 earnings per share $0.86

* Says looking forward, sales in 3Q 2016 may be $800 lower than in either 1Q or 2Q 2016

* Expect higher 3Q 2016 domestic direct sales compared to 2Q 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)