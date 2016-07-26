July 26 Trustmark Corp
* Authorized termination of a frozen noncontributory
tax-qualified defined benefit pension plan
* Says one-time, pre-tax charge of $9.3 million related to
termination program was incurred during q2
* Elected to de-risk benefit pension plan's investment
portfolio, thus reducing expected rate of return on plan's
investment assets
* Expected net pre-tax savings, once completed, from
termination of plan are estimated to total between $3.0 to $4.0
million annually
* Result of termination program is expected to produce
pre-tax savings of about $4.2 million for remainder of 2016 and
$8.5 million for fy2017
* Says termination of a frozen noncontributory tax-qualified
defined benefit pension plan which will be effective dec 31,
2016
* Trustmark corporation announces second quarter 2016
financial results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.32
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share $0.40 excluding items
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.23per share
* Net interest income (fte) in q2 totaled $100.9 million
which compared to prior quarter, increased $1.7 million
* Net interest income excluding income on acquired loans
totaled $92.9 million in q2, remaining stable from prior
quarter, up 5.1% year-over-year
* One-Time, pre-tax pension settlement expense of
approximately $12.0 million will be recognized when paid by
trustmark during q2 of 2017
